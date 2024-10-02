Lady Gaga attends house party in Minnesota with fiance Michael Polansky

MINNEAPOLIS — You may spot Lady Gaga at the next house party you attend.

Gaga's fiance, Minnesota native Michael Polansky, recently took the superstar to his home state where they hung out with friends and even attended a house party.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: (EDITORâ€™S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic) Jacopo Raule

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show Tuesday night, Gaga said of the Minnesota getaway, "He took me to a house party, and everybody was hanging out and we ordered pizza and it was just really cool."

When Kimmel asked if people were excited that Lady Gaga was attending the same party as them, Gaga said, "I don't think so. They know me as like, Michael's fiancee."

Who is Michael Polansky?

According to his LinkedIn, Polansky labels himself a "founder and investor."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the "Joker: Folie Ã Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. / Getty Images

Polansky attended Harvard University from 2002 to 2006, and is a businessman with several ties to different tech companies and nonprofits.

Polansky's LinkedIn also shows that he joined the board for Haus Labs — Gaga's makeup brand — in August, and has also served on the board for Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy since 2016.

People magazine reports that charity work is something that brought the couple together. According to People, Polansky is helping develop an app for Gaga's foundation "Born This Way," which focuses on mental health and mental health resources.

Polansky also formerly dated New York Times senior staff editor Lindsey Crouse. People magazine reports that the couple ended their relationship amicably after seven years of dating.

Crouse went on to write an op-ed about her ex-boyfriend's new relationship with Gaga, cheekily saying in the article, "Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who's dating her."

Gaga and Polansky met in 2019 and have been dating ever since.

So...what did Gaga think of Minnesota?

During the interview with Kimmel, Gaga said, "It was just so nice, people were talking about real-life stuff, and just hanging out on a porch." Later adding: "I'm kind of like that, I love a porch."

Gaga also revealed to Kimmel that she has become an avid rock climber since dating Polansky. In fact, Polansky even proposed to Gaga after the couple went rock climbing.

Needless to say...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer, Songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, CEO of the Parker Group Michael Polansky, right, arrive to Allegiant Stadium showing their love for the San Francisco 49ers prior to the start of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25 to 22 in OT. Don Juan Moore / Getty Images

Celebrities, they're just like us.