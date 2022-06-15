Watch CBS News
La Crosse mayor won't veto city's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- The mayor of La Crosse has refused to veto the city's ban on conversion therapy, despite pressure from a coalition group.

The coalition includes people from local churches, led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker.

They rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. veto deadline for Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

Rally organizers say the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion.

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that often impacts the LGBTQ community by aiming to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

June 15, 2022

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

