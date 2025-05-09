Teen girl missing from southeastern Minnesota city near Wisconsin border

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

Authorities in southeastern Minnesota have issued an alert for a teenage girl who left her home Thursday and is now missing.

Jordan Provo, 15, was last seen walking away from her home on the 400 block of South Third Street in La Crescent, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She was wearing blue jean shorts with beads on them and a gray tank top at the time.

Authorities describe Provo as white, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with red and black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Provo Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about Provo is asked to call the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414.

La Crescent is about 175 miles southeast of Minneapolis, just across the border from La Cross, Wisconsin.