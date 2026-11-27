Millions of Americans are getting a head start on Christmas today. While some shop for the perfect gift, others are focused on picking out the tree they'll go under.

A Twin Cities family has made selling trees their full-time job for three generations.

"It's the tradition, it's the family atmosphere. I think everyone here is incredibly friendly; I just think, for us and our family, and creating traditions for the kids, this is a big part of it," Jeff Ranweiler said.

Families like the Ranweilers visit Krueger's Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, year after year.

"This is year number six for us, so these kids have grown up coming to the Christmas tree farm every year," Ranweiler said.

For 72 years, the Kruegers have made your family their family.

John Krueger knows this weekend is the big time.

"I definitely wake up early thinking about all of the scenarios. We have backup plans for all of the things that could go wrong, but everything is pretty well oiled, especially after 72 years," Krueger said.

From shaking, to sawing, to send-off, they've got it down to a science.

"I think the secret to our success is just keeping it a great experience. We don't have pumpkin shooters, silly string; it's just sort of a natural, real working farm. We treat people well and have great trees, obviously, that's a big thing, but, great trees, great service, customer service and a great experience," Krueger said.

"I just think it's family tradition. I think it's really important, especially when the kids are young, to create traditions they can carry on throughout their lives and into their families. I think the Christmas tree is a great representation of the Christmas spirit, and family and tradition, and being able to decorate it together is something we always look forward to," Ranweiler said.

Krueger's Tree Farm says they'll be open until just before the Christmas holiday. Visitors are asked to reserve a time slot online before arriving.