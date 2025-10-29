Krispy Kreme set for Minnesota return after 17-year doughnut drought

Nearly two decades since the last Krispy Kreme closed in Minnesota, the doughnut shop is returning mid-November.

The Krispy Kreme, located at 5696 University Ave. in Fridley, will open its doors on Nov. 12.

Store officials say, during grand opening week, 120 random customers will be awarded one dozen free doughnuts every month for a year.

"We're thrilled to return to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, a location where fans have been asking us to come back for nearly two decades," Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said. "This strategic location allows us to serve Minnesotans across the state, and we can't wait to bring the most amazing doughnut experience imaginable back to the community."

The doughnut shop, which also features a drive-thru, will be open seven days a week.

Minnesota hasn't had a Krispy Kreme store since 2008. That hasn't stopped doughnut diners from getting their fix, though — in 2019, enterprising college student Jayson Gonzalez started driving to Iowa, picking up Krispy Kreme doughnuts and bringing them back to Minnesota for resale. The company initially demanded Gonzalez stop the doughnut runs, but later reversed course and even donated to his business after social media outcry.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme now has more than 300 stores nationwide.