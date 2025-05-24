Watch CBS News
Knoll scores in 3rd OT, Rooney stops 35 and the Frost beat the Charge for a 2-1 series lead

Katy Knoll scored a goal in the third overtime and Maddie Rooney finished with 35 saves to help the Minnesota Frost beat the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Saturday night and take a 2-1 lead in the third straight overtime game of the PWHL championship series.

The defending Walter Cup champions can clinch the best-of-five series and secure the club's second consecutive title with a win in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.

Gwyneth Philips had 45 saves for Ottawa.

Klara Hymlarova blasted a shot from the point that was blocked by Phillips but Knoll was there for a back-hand putback from in front of the net 9:57 into the third OT.

Emily Clark opened the scoring with 8:22 left in the first period. Gabbie Hughes slipped a pass in front of the net through four Frost players and Clark flicked a one-timer into the net from point-blank range.

Lee Stecklein scored 2:58 into the third quarter to make it 1-1. Claire Thompson dropped a pass back to Stecklein for a wrist-shot from the logo just inside the blue line.

Ottawa beat the Frost 2-1 in overtime to open the series but Minnesota responded with its own 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2.

It was the first triple-overtime game in PWHL Finals history.

