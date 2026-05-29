Amy Klobuchar picks former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer as running mate in governor's race

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign announced Tuesday that former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer will serve as her lieutenant governor running mate in her bid for the Minnesota governor's office.

Schierer is a small business owner and rural economic development leader. He and his wife, Tessa, owned and operated Union Pizza & Brewing Company and TÖAST in downtown Fergus Falls.

"I'm proud and excited to join the ticket and work with Sen. Klobuchar to lead this state with a growth agenda," Schierer said in a campaign news release, citing his background as "a small business owner and a father of five."

Schierer currently works with the West Central Initiative, a regional nonprofit focused on economic development.

Klobuchar, who is running as a Democrat to replace outgoing Gov. Tim Walz, said Schierer "hasn't just talked about how to create opportunities in Minnesota — he's actually done it," pointing to his experience running two small businesses and building partnerships between private and public sectors while serving as mayor.

Today I'm excited to announce my running mate for Lieutenant Governor: former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer.



Ben hasn’t just talked about how to create opportunities in greater Minnesota – he’s actually done it.



He knows what it takes to run a small business – he’s run two of… pic.twitter.com/aNKYW4ZV4F — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 29, 2026

Schierer was first elected to the Fergus Falls City Council in 2004, then elected mayor in 2016 and reelected in 2020. During his time as mayor, the campaign said he worked to revitalize the city's riverfront and bring local businesses back downtown.

If the ticket wins, the campaign said Schierer would be the first person from Minnesota's 7th Congressional District elected to statewide office in more than 50 years.

Schierer recently wrote a book, "Perpich: a Minnesota Original," about former Gov. Rudy Perpich and his economic development efforts.