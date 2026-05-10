Amy Klobuchar distinguishes herself from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in race to become his successor

In just three weeks, both the Minnesota DFL and GOP will hold endorsing conventions ahead of the Aug. 11 primaries.

In the Republican race for governor, among the candidates competing are Lisa Demuth, Mike Lindell and Kendall Qualls.

In the DFL race for governor, the presumptive favorite is Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who enjoys a large lead in the very early, limited polling that's been done and a huge lead in fundraising over all the candidates.

Klobuchar is putting her gubernatorial campaign into high gear. She faces no significant opposition in the race for the DFL endorsement and her existing record of statewide wins is formidable. She won her Senate races every six years by double-digit margins, starting in 2006 by 20 points, in 2012 by 35 points, in 2018 by 24 points and in 2024 by 16 points.

Klobuchar says she is not coasting on her prior success.

"I have already visited 43 counties across the state just this year. I go everywhere, I don't just go where it's comfortable; I go where it's uncomfortable," Klobuchar said. "I have been focusing on childcare and housing and all the things we need to make Minnesota a better place to live."

Klobuchar also has an overwhelming lead in cash on hand against potential GOP opponents, which is all the more impressive since she could not carry over her U.S. Senate campaign funds. Right now, Klobuchar has a cash balance of $3.4 million; Demuth has $544,000; Qualls has $100,000; and Mike Lindell has $40,000.

In a rollout on campaign issues, she put the state fraud crisis front and center, saying she plans an immediate top-to-bottom audit of state agencies, a ban on convicted fraudsters getting state grants, unannounced site visits and stronger penalties.

"Taxpayers' money should not go to people who rip them off and the people that rip them off should go to jails," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar has drawn a moderate line in the sand to distinguish herself from Gov. Tim Walz, saying she would have acted sooner on fraud, does not support exploring immediate redistricting and says she will foster a better business climate.

"We can break down some of the red tape to build things; it's hard to do things," she said.

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