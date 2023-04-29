Kinhdo Restaurant in Uptown to close its doors Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A beloved Uptown staple will close its doors on Sunday.

Kinhdo, at West 28th Street and Hennepin Avenue, made the announcement on Friday.

Though they originally said they would be taking takeout orders, they quickly ran out of items because of the outpouring of support.

Owner Dathao Phan said she's hoping to open the dining room for service on Saturday night.

According to a GoFundMe started by Phan's son, the business struggled during the pandemic, and the building was sold in June of 2021. The new landlord then increased their rent, and the family has been scrambling to keep up with increasing food costs.

Phan's parents opened the restaurant over 30 years ago, after immigrating from Vietnam, the GoFundMe says.

"Thank you for all your love and kind words!" Phan wrote on the restaurant's website. "We wish you the best and hopefully our paths will cross once again."