Isanti man kidnapped, sexually assaulted woman he works with, charges say

A 41-year-old man is in custody and faces several criminal charges in connection to last week's kidnapping in Roseville, Minnesota.

Pao Yang, of Isanti, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of assault, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County.

The criminal complaint alleges Yang, masked and armed with a handgun, approached the victim as she left her workplace early Wednesday evening and told her he needed her car.

Yang then led her to a wooded area nearby, tied her to a tree and covered her eyes and mouth with tape, court documents state. He then covered her in branches and threatened to shoot her if she screamed.

The woman told police Yang said three men "were going to come and get her in 15-20 minutes," before leaving her bound in the woods.

The complaint states Yang soon returned, untied her and drove her for more than an hour before they arrived at what she thought was a warehouse. Yang tied her up again and left for an hour, then upon returning he made "very loud bangs" like gunshots, broke several glass objects, threatened again to kill her and then sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

The woman said Yang again claimed he was going to give her over to people "who would decide what to do with her," according to court documents, and then drove her to another location, made her take a shower and then had her put on an "extra small" brown dress.

Yang then drove the woman around again, putting headphones on her and at one point placing a plastic bag over her head, the complaint states. She said Yang eventually pulled the bag off and removed the tape from her eyes and mouth before cutting "away large amounts of her hair."

Pao Yang Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Yang said "he liked killing women" and had "killed women in Morocco," according to the victim. He said he'd taken photos of her identification cards and threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about his crimes. He also claimed he recorded the sexual assault and sent it to "his people," who would post it online if she contacted police.

Court documents state Yang then covered her face again in tape before releasing her near the Phalen Park Golf Course's clubhouse on St. Paul's east side. The woman then walked to a nearby gas station where bystanders helped her and notified police.

On Thursday, investigators noticed the surveillance camera outside of the woman's workplace had been tilted upwards and its solar panel cord had been cut, the complaint states. Investigators saw an Acura SUV in the parking lot for hours in the surveillance footage before the camera moved, but the vehicle was gone in footage taken after the kidnapping.

Investigators then spotted the vehicle in other surveillance cameras in the area on the day of the attack, including a Target store in Blaine, where the driver was also filmed inside the store buying a small brown dress, court documents state.

On Friday, police showed the Target photo of the suspect to one of the victim's co-workers, who identified him as Yang and said he worked as a cleaner at the business. The co-worker said Yang is balding and wears a black knee brace, matching the "distinctive gait and balding hairline" seen in the Target footage.

Later that day, police spotted Yang's SUV in St. Paul near Jackson Street and Arlington Avenue East. The complaint states Yang's cellphone was detected at the intersection at that time, as well as at the Roseville business around the time of the kidnapping and the Target store later that evening.

Police arrested Yang at his home Friday night and officers found the SUV inside his garage, clothing items that matched what he was wearing at the Target store, as well as disposable gloves and face masks. Investigators also found the same type of zip ties used to restrain the victim in the woods, two handguns and an AR-15-style rifle, according to the criminal complaint.

Yang eventually spoke with investigators, noting he worked as an office cleaner at five different businesses, including the victim's workplace. He also confirmed he visited Target the night of the kidnapping to buy "a shirt there for his daughter," the complaint states. When a detective corrected him and said he actually bought a brown dress, Yang allegedly asked to speak with an attorney.

In a Monday morning news conference, Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider called Yang's alleged crimes "horrific" and "unimaginable."

"And we can't lose sight that behind this case, there's a victim and a family who are profoundly impacted by what happened," Scheider said. "Our thoughts remain with the victim and will continue to do everything we can to support her."

Yang had his first court hearing Monday morning, where prosecutors sought a $2.5 million bail.

"Solving a case like this takes extraordinary effort on the part of law enforcement and we should all be grateful for the countless hours and dedication of the Roseville police department," said John Choi, Ramsey County attorney. "The victim's resolve and composure enabled investigators to obtain critical information quickly, leading to the defendant's arrest. We will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victim and our community."

Yang faces decades in prison if convicted.

This story will be updated.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 26, 2026, before Yang was formally charged.

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