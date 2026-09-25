Woman kidnapped at gunpoint outside Roseville business, held for hours, police say

A masked man armed with a gun kidnapped a woman outside a Roseville business Wednesday, held her captive for hours, then released her on the east side of St. Paul, police said. Now they're asking the public for help finding him.

The woman told investigators the man grabbed her around 5 p.m. as she was leaving a business near the intersection of County Road C and East Snelling Service Drive. She was let go hours later in St. Paul and taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for injuries police haven't detailed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Roseville police with the investigation. Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area, in part to "provide reassurance to the community," police said.

"Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and take reasonable precautions while in public," police said in a statement. "Stay alert and, if you encounter a situation that feels unsafe, move to a well-lit, populated area and contact law enforcement when appropriate."

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday and saw anything suspicious to call 651-767-0640 or submit a tip online. Nearby homeowners and businesses are also asked to check surveillance footage from that window, which can be submitted online as well.