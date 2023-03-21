Kid Reporter: St. Paul 5th grader is known for getting the scoop

Kid reporter in St. Paul known for getting the scoop

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's news for kids by kids.

We found out about a talented young reporter at Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul and invited her to craft a special story for us.

Derek James introduces us to fifth-grader Faviola Johnson and shares her story on the excitement of spring break -- and how her classmates plan to celebrate.