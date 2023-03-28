Watch CBS News
Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan added to State Fair's Grandstand shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- More iconic artists have been added to this summer's Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows.

On Tuesday, the fair announced that Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan are set to perform on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets, which range from $34 to $51, are available for purchase on Friday.

Brandi Carlile, The Chicks, Nile Rodgers, and Duran Duran are some of the artists already confirmed for the fair this summer. 

