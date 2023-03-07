The Turtles, Little Anthony and more to perform at State Fair Grandstand

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced an additional six artists to perform as part of the Grand Concert Series this summer.

The Happy Together Tour 2023 features famous artists from the 60s and 70s, including The Turtles, best known for their song "Happy Together."

The Turtles will be joined by Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classic IV and The Cowsills.

The Turtles performing at Hippifest 2007 with Felix Cavalier's Rascals, Melanie, Country Joe McDonald, Denny Laine and The Zombies at Assey Levy Park Brooklyn New York July 26, 2007 Bobby Bank/WireImage

The bands will be performing on Aug. 28.

Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Other Grandstand shows this summer include The Chicks and Duran Duran.