Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

The Turtles, Little Anthony and more to perform at State Fair Grandstand

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 7, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 7, 2023 01:06

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced an additional six artists to perform as part of the Grand Concert Series this summer.

The Happy Together Tour 2023 features famous artists from the 60s and 70s, including The Turtles, best known for their song "Happy Together."

The Turtles will be joined by Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classic IV and The Cowsills.

Hippiefest 2007
The Turtles performing at Hippifest 2007 with Felix Cavalier's Rascals, Melanie, Country Joe McDonald, Denny Laine and The Zombies at Assey Levy Park Brooklyn New York July 26, 2007 Bobby Bank/WireImage

The bands will be performing on Aug. 28.

Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Other Grandstand shows this summer include The Chicks and Duran Duran.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.