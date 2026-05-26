Keith Ellison among 24 Democratic AGs not attending anti-fraud roundtable after receiving late invite

Minnesota's fraud crisis was front and center in Washington on Tuesday.

In a fraud roundtable, Vice President JD Vance and anti-fraud administrators hailed recent Minnesota indictments as a sign that the Trump administration is rooting out fraud.

The vice president brought up another Minnesota case where a fraudster claimed to be caring for an elderly man.

"He submitted his final reimbursement for services he never provided for a man he never cared for and that man lived his final moments on this earth neglected while the fraudster got rich by providing the services that he never actually provided," Vance said.

Trump aide Stephen Miller called out Minnesota's Somali population

"We became a society, as you have seen with this Somali refugee program in Minnesota, where you have a large number of people who are not following the honor system, they are not playing by the rules," Miller said.

But Democrats, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, are accusing the fraud task force of not playing by the rules.

A joint letter signed by 24 Democratic attorneys general, including Ellison, says they would be no-shows at this meeting because they were all invited late Friday with a next-day RSVP.

The Democrats say the Republican attorneys general were invited days earlier.

In attendance were 15 Republican attorneys general representatives and some Democratic staffers, including one sent by Ellison's office.

President Trump created the fraud task force in March after repeatedly calling out Minnesota for its fraud problems.