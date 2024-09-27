Minnesota Timberwolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns to New York Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO has confirmed the Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Karl-Anthony Towns to New York Knicks.

A source told WCCO Sports Director Mike Max that, in return, the Timberwolves will reportedly get Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. According to the Associated Press, the wolves will also receive a first-round draft pick.

Towns was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in 2015 and has spent his entire career with Minnesota.

In a post on X Friday night, Karl Anthony Towns posted "..."

The upside for the 7-footer is a return to his roots, having grown up in New Jersey. He'll also be reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau, who spent 2 1/2 seasons with Minnesota after being hired in Towns' second year.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports released its list of the 100 best NBA players entering the 2024-25 season and the four-time all-star was named 38th best in the league.

Despite suffering a torn meniscus in March, Towns averaged over 21 points and eight rebounds per game during the regular season.

In return, the Wolves are getting back an three-time all-star power forward in Randle and a sharpshooter in DiVincenzo.

Randle was drafted seventh overall in 2014 by the Los Angeles Lakers, but has spent the last five seasons with the Knicks. He averaged 24 points and just over nine rebounds in 46 games last season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The Knicks said then that Randle would be re-evaluated in five months. Asked last week if Randle would be fully ready for camp, Thibodeau said, "Uh, yeah, I think so."

DiVincenzo is a 2018 first round draft pick and has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and the Knicks. He made just over 40% of his 3-point attempts in 81 games in New York last season.

The Timberwolves are coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance and a regular season record of 56-25, their second-best in franchise history. The team's first preseason game is Friday, Oct. 4 against the Lakers, with regular season play beginning Oct. 22.

Towns will make his return to Target Center on Thursday, Dec. 19 when The Timberwolves host the Knicks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.