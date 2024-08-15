Watch CBS News
Timberwolves release 2024-2025 schedule, featuring 25 games on national TV

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Minnesota Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference Finals didn't convince you they're among the NBA's premier teams, maybe their schedule for the upcoming season will. It features an impressive 25 nationally televised games.

The Wolves dropped their 2024-2025 schedule on Thursday. The first of their national games comes on the league's opening night, Oct. 22, when they'll play the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Their first home game comes a few days later on Oct. 26 against the Toronto Raptors.

Other highlights of the schedule include games on Christmas (at the Dallas Mavericks) and New Year's Eve (at the Oklahoma City Thunder). 

The Wolves will get to take on two of their playoff opponents — the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks — back-to-back early in the season on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. Both games will be at home. The Wolves were down 3-2 to the Nuggets after losing three straight games in the conference semifinals, but won the last two to take the series. They lost 4-1 to the Mavericks in the conference finals.

The full schedule can be found on the Wolves' website.

Minnesota earned the No. 3 seed in the west last season after finishing 56-26, the second-best record in franchise history. 

This summer, stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert faced off in the Olympic gold medal match, with Edwards and Team USA coming out on top. 

In June's draft, they added Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. in the first round, two dynamic scorers who should spark an offense that finished middle of the pack last season.

