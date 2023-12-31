Karen community celebrates new year in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota refugee community is celebrating its new year by coming together in a big way.

The Karen Organization of Minnesota is organizing a two-day celebration of the Karen New Year.

Originally from Burma, more than 20,000 Karen people live in Minnesota.

Sunday's celebration commemorates new crops, gratitude for those who've worked throughout the season and extending well-wishes for successful seasons in the years to come.

The celebration continues Monday at Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul. It's free to anyone who stops by.