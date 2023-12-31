A charity ice dive in Excelsior on Monday will happen — just without ice

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — An ice dive event scheduled for New Year's Day in Excelsior will happen, but without ice.

The 2024 ALARC Charity Ice Dive will begin at 9 a.m. on Lake Minnetonka. It's located on the shoreline at the public docks at 395 Lake St. in Excelsior. Bill Doc Wenmark, the founder of the event, will be the first to dive.

According to organizers, temporary floating docks are being installed by Excelsior firefighters, ALARC members and Minnetonka High School football players since there is no ice on the lake.

"We will have floating platforms in very similar locations as previous years," the event's website said. "The divers will jump off one platform and exit out of the water on the other."

Firefighters and other emergency responders will be monitoring the event for safety purposes.

Jim Douglas

All registration for the event is online and is open until midnight on New Year's Eve.

The event began in 1990 and raises money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Excelsior fire and police departments, and the Tonka Nordic Racing team.