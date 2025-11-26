Kaprizov scores in overtime as the Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-3 for their 6th straight win

Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal 1:38 into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Brock Faber, Nico Sturm and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 deep into the second period. Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots.

With Ilya Mikheyev in the penalty box for interference, Kaprizov beat Spencer Knight with a terrific wrist shot from the left circle. It was his 14th goal of the season.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Artyom Levshunov and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Knight made 20 saves.

The Blackhawks played without forward Andre Burakovsky, who missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He could return as soon as Friday against Nashville.

Chicago grabbed a 3-2 lead when Levshunov scored his first career goal on a slick backhand 5:31 into the third period. The 20-year-old defenseman was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft.

Minnesota responded with Boldy's 14th goal at 10:35. The Wild trailed 2-1 going into the third, but Sturm scored at 2:17 for his first goal in his second game of the season.

Chicago scored first on Dickinson's second goal of the season. Minnesota turned the puck over in its defensive zone, and Dickinson beat Gustavsson from the slot at 5:41 of the second period.

Bedard made it 2-0 when he finished a slick sequence at 12:08. Bedard left the puck for Tyler Bertuzzi, who passed to Sam Rinzel on the other side. Rinzel then found Bedard at the net for an easy tap-in.

It was Bedard's eighth goal in 10 games and No. 14 on the season.

Bertuzzi nearly picked up a rebound goal in the second, but it was erased by an offside call after a Minnesota challenge.

The Wild got on the board in the final seconds of the second. Faber's long wrist shot went off Bertuzzi and through some traffic at the net before beating Knight on the goaltender's right side.

Both teams play at home on Friday. The Wild face the Colorado Avalanche in a day game, and the Blackhawks take on the Predators at night.