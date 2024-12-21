Watch CBS News
Local News

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports influx of fraud attempts

By Chris Veninga

/ CBS Minnesota

How a new scam could be using your personal information
How a new scam could be using your personal information 02:01

WILLMAR, Minn. — Fraudsters are not taking a break over the holidays. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports that residents have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a deputy from the office. This person or persons have falsely told Kandiyohi County citizens that they have missed court dates, have an outstanding warrant or that there's an "urgent" civil matter. 

The sheriff's office stated that the calls are not legitimate and are attempted fraud. They have also encouraged anyone who has been victimized by these calls to contact the office at 320-235-1260 and 320-214-6700.  They also warn that fraudsters often use internet apps to disguise their actual number as the office's. 

The sheriff's office is encouraging residents to "stay safe and stay vigilant for holiday scams." 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.