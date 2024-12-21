Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports influx of fraud attempts

How a new scam could be using your personal information

How a new scam could be using your personal information

How a new scam could be using your personal information

WILLMAR, Minn. — Fraudsters are not taking a break over the holidays.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports that residents have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a deputy from the office. This person or persons have falsely told Kandiyohi County citizens that they have missed court dates, have an outstanding warrant or that there's an "urgent" civil matter.

The sheriff's office stated that the calls are not legitimate and are attempted fraud. They have also encouraged anyone who has been victimized by these calls to contact the office at 320-235-1260 and 320-214-6700. They also warn that fraudsters often use internet apps to disguise their actual number as the office's.

The sheriff's office is encouraging residents to "stay safe and stay vigilant for holiday scams."