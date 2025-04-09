Central Minnesota teen dragged by car after hitting deer

Authorities say a teenager suffered serious injuries after hitting a deer with their car in central Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8:49 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 8 Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the 18-year-old driver from Kerkhoven had struck a deer while traveling northbound on County Road 8. She was briefly dragged with the car as she attempted to exit it after the crash.

The woman was transported by Life Link to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

While deer crashes peak in the autumn months, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says they are a safety hazard all year long.

On average, between 2016 and 2020, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported over 1,200 crashes in the state per year involving deer.

Drivers are encouraged to be especially conscious between 6 and 9 p.m., when deer are most active, and to use high beams as much as possible at night.