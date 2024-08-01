Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin with running mate Wednesday as part of battleground state tour

Gov. Tim Walz in top tier of VP contenders for Kamala Harris

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will be in Wisconsin next week with her as-yet-unnamed running mate.

On Thursday, the Harris campaign announced that she and her running mate will be holding a battleground state tour that will include Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The tour kicks off on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, with Harris visiting Eau Claire on Wednesday morning. The tour will conclude next Saturday in Las Vegas.

According to her campaign, Harris and her running mate will be meeting voters "where they are" and highlighting the "stakes in this election."

Harris is expected to make her pick of a running mate by Monday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is among the contenders still being mentioned as a top-tier possibility, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris was expected to begin conducting formal interviews with about 10 hopefuls this week.

The Democratic Party will begin the formal vote to nominate Harris for president on Thursday, kicking off a virtual roll call that will cement her status as the party's standard-bearer heading into November.

The Democratic National Committee will open the vote to the delegates who decide the party's nominee beginning at 9 a.m. Delegates will vote using a virtual platform that is run and organized by the DNC, with each delegate receiving a personalized and watermarked form to cast their vote. The process is expected to take several days, with the voting window open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.