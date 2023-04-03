Kade Eggum, Eagan officer injured in crash with semi, released from hospital

EAGAN, Minn. – A Twin Cities police officer who was injured in a crash with a semi truck last month is back home after being hospitalized for weeks.

Officer Kade Eggum, 22, was released from the hospital Sunday, according to the Eagan Police Department.

He was critically hurt in a crash that happened in the early morning hours of March 14 on Interstate 35E in Eagan. He was responding to an emergency call when his squad car collided with the semi near Yankee Doodle Road.

Kade Eggum Eagan Police

"Officer Eggum's family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times, but ask for their privacy as Kade works to make a full recovery," said Eagan police in a statement.

Eggum, a New Prague native, has been with EPD for just more than a year.