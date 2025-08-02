Juvenile injured in St. Paul shooting; two more arrested

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

A juvenile was shot near 17th and Nebraska Avenue East in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 4:45 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot would. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say they believe a group of juveniles were fighting when the shots were fired. Police were able to find the gun. They also took two juveniles into custody.

Police say they are investigating.