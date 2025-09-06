Watch CBS News
Boy taken into custody after Lakeville police investigate online school threats

By
Chloe Rosen
Headlines for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
A boy is in custody after police in Lakeville, Minnesota, learned of online threats of violence directed towards two area schools.

Police say a little after 5 p.m. Thursday they became aware of threats made towards Lakeville South High School and McGuire Middle school after multiple reports were submitted. 

According to investigators, the threats were posted on social media. Police worked closely with school staff, investigating the threats. Police say they were able to quickly identify a juvenile male as the suspect. 

Lakeville and Elk River police arrived at the suspect's home and took him into custody around 9 p.m. The juvenile is being held on threats of violence. 

"We want to thank the students who used the District's anonymous reporting system." Superintendent Michael Baumann said in a statement Friday. "Because of their report we were able to quickly take action. As always, if you see something, say something, do something. We appreciate our community's partnership in keeping our schools safe."  

