Justin Brun sentenced to 99 months in Minneapolis carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges in two separate carjackings was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Monday.

Justin Brun, 22, received a 99-month sentence after pleading guilty in August to three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with carjackings that occurred in 2021 and 2022.

In the 2022 case, Brun and another man — Daniel Maloney — were among a group of people who surrounded a car in Minneapolis with a woman inside and threatened her with a gun, according to court documents. After they demanded her car keys, she led them to her boyfriend, who was at a nearby house. He handed over the keys and the couple heard what sounded like a gunshot as the group drove off in the car.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman left her AirPods in the car and tracked them, leading police to the car later that evening. After a brief pursuit, the driver stopped.

Maloney was found in the backseat and a rifle was in the front seat, charging documents said. Two other people fled.

With the help of a K-9, officers found two people in a nearby home, one of whom was identified as Brun.

Brun received credit for 1,167 days served — more than three years.

In 2022, Maloney earned a four-year prison sentence, which was stayed for three years.