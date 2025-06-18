Here's ways you can celebrate Juneteenth 2025 in the Twin Cities

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Thursday is Juneteenth, and there are plenty of events in the Twin Cities providing opportunities to celebrate, learn and come together.

Here's how you can Juneteenth in the Twin Cities this year.

Thursday, June 19

Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Hear pieces written and performed by Black artists alongside the Minnesota Orchestra. Guests can also visit the vendor space in the lobby featuring 10 African-American-owned businesses.

Juneteenth Minnesota: West Broadway Block Party

When: 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: West Broadway from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis

Live music and entertainment, dozens of Black-owned businesses, kids' mini carnival, slave history exhibition, DIY activities, giveaways and freebies.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

When: 12 to 8 p.m.

Where: Corner of East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis

Live music, art galleries, Black-owned vending market, storytelling, drum circles, food trucks, dance performances and more.

Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul

Take a tour focusing on African American history at Fort Snelling from its inception in 1819 through the 1880s.

Waltz for Debbie: A Juneteenth Tribute to Debbie Duncan

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

The Wolverines Jazz Quartet leads a tribute to the legendary jazz vocalist Debbie Duncan. Vocalists Judi Vinar and Dennis Spears will also share songs and stories.

2025 Rondo Juneteenth Celebration

When: 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul

Speeches from public officials, featured food venors, exhibitors and displays.

Edina's Juneteenth Celebration

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina

Musical performances, a keynote speaker, food vendors, fishing lessons and more.

Maple Grove's Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Town Green, 7991 Main St., Maple Grove

Vendor fair, food trucks, kids' activities and live entertainment.

Juneteenth Minnesota 2025

When: 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis

Live entertainment, mini-carnival and youth explorations, slave exhibition, water sports, health and wellness fair, competitions, car show, fresh food and more.

Juneteenth at MIA

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis

Listen to LAAMAR and special guests Kashimana, Gifted Handz and Fanaka Nation.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration

When: 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., St. Paul

Features live music, vendors, arts and entertainment, awards and scholarships.

Brooklyn Park's Juneteenth Celebration

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park

Live performances, parade, youth talent show, bouncy house, arts and crafts, and food vendors.