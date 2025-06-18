Watch CBS News
Here's ways you can celebrate Juneteenth 2025 in the Twin Cities

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?
Why do we celebrate Juneteenth? 03:16

Thursday is Juneteenth, and there are plenty of events in the Twin Cities providing opportunities to celebrate, learn and come together.

Here's how you can Juneteenth in the Twin Cities this year. 

Thursday, June 19

Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Orchestra Hall,  1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
  • Hear pieces written and performed by Black artists alongside the Minnesota Orchestra. Guests can also visit the vendor space in the lobby featuring 10 African-American-owned businesses.

Juneteenth Minnesota: West Broadway Block Party

  • When: 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Where: West Broadway from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis
  • Live music and entertainment, dozens of Black-owned businesses, kids' mini carnival, slave history exhibition, DIY activities, giveaways and freebies.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

  • When: 12 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Corner of East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis
  • Live music, art galleries, Black-owned vending market, storytelling, drum circles, food trucks, dance performances and more.

Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling 

  • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul
  • Take a tour focusing on African American history at Fort Snelling from its inception in 1819 through the 1880s.

Waltz for Debbie: A Juneteenth Tribute to Debbie Duncan

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: The Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
  • The Wolverines Jazz Quartet leads a tribute to the legendary jazz vocalist Debbie Duncan. Vocalists Judi Vinar and Dennis Spears will also share songs and stories.

2025 Rondo Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: 12 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul
  • Speeches from public officials, featured food venors, exhibitors and displays.

Edina's Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina
  • Musical performances, a keynote speaker, food vendors, fishing lessons and more.

Maple Grove's Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Town Green, 7991 Main St., Maple Grove
  • Vendor fair, food trucks, kids' activities and live entertainment.

Juneteenth Minnesota 2025

  • When: 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Where: West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis
  • Live entertainment, mini-carnival and youth explorations, slave exhibition, water sports, health and wellness fair, competitions, car show, fresh food and more.

Juneteenth at MIA

  • When: 5 p.m.
  • Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis
  • Listen to LAAMAR and special guests Kashimana, Gifted Handz and Fanaka Nation.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration

  • When: 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., St. Paul
  • Features live music, vendors, arts and entertainment, awards and scholarships.

Brooklyn Park's Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park
  • Live performances, parade, youth talent show, bouncy house, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
