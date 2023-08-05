Driver arrested following fatal crash at 50th and Lyndale

MINNEAPOLIS -- A driver was killed and another taken into custody following a crash in south Minneapolis overnight.

According to police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck ran into a Mazda CX-30 at the intersection.

The driver of the Mazda was killed in the crash. He was not identified pending a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, but police said he was 42 years old.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. Police believe the driver of the truck had been drinking. He's currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

No other individuals were involved in the crash.

The Minneapolis Police Department investigation is ongoing.