St. Paul woman accused in Valentine's Day deadly apartment stabbing found not guilty

A St. Paul woman who was charged with murder after police responded to a stabbing at her apartment and found a bloody knife in her sink was found not guilty on Tuesday.

Josephine Edwards, 51, faced a charge of second-degree murder without intent. The jury started deliberating on Thursday after a nine-day trial.

Charging documents said the fatal stabbing happened on Valentine's Day in 2024 at Edwards' apartment on Western Avenue North. Her partner, 48-year-old Lucas Sanders, was taken to the hospital where he died due to two stab wounds in the back, the medical examiner said.

Edwards told police she didn't know who hurt Sanders, but he had collapsed after they got back from a Valentine's Day party.

Police found the knife, which had a "red substance on its tip," the complaint said. Police also found more blood near the door to the apartment, as well as a smashed piece of cake with pink frosting.