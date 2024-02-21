Bloody knife in sink leads to murder charge for St. Paul woman in fatal stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul woman has been charged with murder after police found a bloody knife in her sink while responding to a stabbing at her apartment, charging documents state.

Josephine Edwards, 48, faces one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents filed last week.

The fatal stabbing occurred on Valentine's Day at Edwards' apartment on Western Avenue North, according to the criminal complaint. A 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed, but hung up when asked for more information.

SPPD

When police arrived, Edwards let them into the apartment building and led them to the victim, 48-year-old Lucas Sanders. Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he died due to two stab wounds in the back, the medical examiner said.

Edwards told investigators she didn't know who hurt Sanders, and that he had collapsed after they got back from a Valentine's Day party. She said they had been dating for five years, but "he has another woman," the complaint said.

When police went into the apartment "to make sure the scene was safe for medics," according to the complaint, they found two kitchen knives in the sink, one of which had "a red substance on its tip." An additional amount of substance resembling blood was in the sink itself.

Officers detained Edwards, who protested "because they did not have a warrant," the complaint said. She told them to leave and asked for a lawyer before police informed her the apartment was a crime scene.

Police found more blood near the door to the apartment, as well as a smashed piece of cake with pink frosting.

Edwards is in custody.

According to the complaint, both Edwards and Sanders had reported being assaulted by the other in the past, though neither had been convicted of any crime.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 15, 2024.