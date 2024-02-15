Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was fatally stabbed late Wednesday night in St. Paul.

Police say officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Western Avenue North, about two miles east of Lake Como in the city's North End neighborhood.

They arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to Regions Hospital where he died.

Officers questioned a woman who was in the same apartment. Sgt. Mike Ernster says investigators have a lot more questions than answers at this point.

"I know you will want to know about relationships between the woman that was there and the adult male victim. We don't have those answers yet, and I think those are questions our investigators are looking for," Ernster said.

The man's identity won't be released until Ramsey County's medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

Ernster says the forensics unit is processing the crime scene and a weapon hasn't been recovered yet.

This is St. Paul's second homicide of the year.

