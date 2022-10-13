Joseph Maness sentenced to over 3 years in prison in fatal wrong-way crash on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS -- A wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a Golden Valley crash earlier this year has been sentenced to over three years in prison.
Joseph Maness was sentenced in court Thursday morning. He was sentenced to three years and five months on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. He was also given a 23-month sentence on a criminal vehicular operation charge, which is stayed for three years.
On Feb. 18, police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint states, and he had been driving the wrong way on I-394. The Chrysler was heading in the right direction.
According to the complaint, Maness showed signs of impairment. When a trooper asked him if he knew he was driving the wrong way, Maness allegedly replied, "Sorry bro." Maness had a blood alcohol level of .207, the complaint said.
Both occupants of the Chrysler were hospitalized. The driver -- later identified as 30-year-old Alexander Caraveo -- later died, and the passenger suffered broken bones to her face and internal bleeding, according to the complaint.
