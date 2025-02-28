Man sentenced to 40 years for murdering, dismembering Mani Starren, Fanta Xayavong

Joseph Jorgenson, the 41-year-old Twin Cities man who pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering two women, was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison.

Last month, Jorgenson, of Maplewood, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Mani Starren and 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong.

In Friday's sentencing hearing, family members and loved ones of the women gave emotional victim impact statements.

"One thing that makes this tragedy harder to bear is knowing that Mani told me she wanted to be an organ donor," said mother Ricki Starren. "If anything ever happened to her, she wanted to give her life to others, even in death. That was also stolen from her."

Xayavong's sister, Emma Graziano, called her "a devoted mother of two" who was the "embodiment of love, kindness and selflessness."

Fanta Xayavong and Mani Starren WCCO

"We are first generation immigrants from Laos. Our father, a Vietnam War veteran who fought at just 15, sacrificed everything for us to have a chance to have a better life and the American dream," Graziano said. "He never imagined that one day he would have to bury his youngest daughter, taken from us in such a cruel and unimaginable way."

Jorgenson then made his own statement before Judge Leonardo Castro handed down his sentence.

"I just like to say that I truly am sorry. I want to say especially to the family and especially to the children of both Mani and Fanta, I am very, very sorry. That's all," Jorgenson said.

Castro then excoriated Jorgenson, calling his actions "the most gruesome and heinous crimes I have ever known."

"What you did cannot be explained. What you did was purely evil," Castro said.

He said Jorgenson's decision to plead guilty and "serve the most severe sentence allowed by law" rendered him unable to give him life without parole.

Joseph Jorgenson St. Paul Police

"My hands are tied and I cannot impose what you truly deserve," Castro said. "I do pray that if you ever leave the prison walls that you not cause any more pain."

Castro says at least 320 months of Jorgenson's concurrent sentences must be served in prison, with no more than 160 months to be allocated for supervised release. Jorgenson was also given more than 600 days of credit for time served.

The investigation

Starren's father reported her missing in April 2023, with police soon identifying Jorgenson, her ex-boyfriend, as a suspect. Their investigation eventually led them to a storage facility in Woodbury, where they found her remains in coolers and a large bag.

Weeks later, one of Xayavong's friends contacted the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force to report she had been missing since July 2021 and was last seen with Jorgenson. Her remains were later located in a storage locker in Coon Rapids.

Friends and family told investigators Starren and Xayavong both struggled with addiction, and both women revealed Jorgenson threatened to kill them when each attempted to seek treatment.

Court records show police obtained a warrant to search Jorgenson's apartment in late June 2023. When officers arrived, Jorgenson barricaded himself in a bedroom and started a fire. When SWAT team members eventually entered the apartment, they said Jorgenson fought with them and grabbed for their weapons before he was subdued and arrested.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.