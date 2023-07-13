Search warrants detail connection between Joseph Jorgenson and women found dead in storage units

MINNEAPOLIS – New details are emerging about the two missing mothers found dead in storage units.

There's no sign they knew each other, but they share a tragic connection.

According to new search warrants obtained by WCCO, Fanta Xayavong and Mani Starren both had violent relationships with the same man – Joseph Jorgenson – and they both shared similar struggles.

Last month, the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force received a call from one of Xayavong's friend who hadn't seen her since July of 2021.

That friend said Xayavong struggled with drug addiction and attempted to get her into rehab, but Jorgenson threatened to kill him.

That tip came in as investigators were already searching for Starren, who vanished in April.

Similar to Xayavong, Starren's father said his missing daughter struggled with drug addiction, and told investigators "she was supposed to go into a drug treatment center, but never showed up."

Investigators also spoke to a neighbor of Starren's who told them she had been seen with a black eye and red marks on her neck. When that neighbor offered to call police, Starren said, "It will just make things worse."

About two weeks before she went missing, police say Jorgenson also sent Starren a message saying "u owe me 2 bc u called the cops on me 2 times. Very clear I was of that being punishable by hanging."

Both women's bodies were eventually found dismembered in two different storage units in two different cities over the last two weeks.

Two families are now forever linked by tragedy. Xayavong's family donated to Starren's with this message: "On behalf of the Xayavong family, we would like to send our deepest condolences. With so much love and appreciation, we are able to put our little sister to rest."

Jorgenson is charged with Starren's murder, and he's a person of interest in Xayavong's.

Police say they can't rule out Jorgenson being connected to other missing women.