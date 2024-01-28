Minnesota politicians react after drone strike in Jordan kills 3 American service members, injures dozens more

Behind the Houthis' missile, drone attacks on shipping in the Red Sea Behind the Houthis' missile, drone attacks on shipping in the Red Sea 03:54

MINNEAPOLIS — Politicians from Minnesota are responding after three American service members were killed and dozens more were injured in an unmanned aerial drone attack on a base in Jordan on Sunday, according to military officials.

President Joe Biden blamed the attack on "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq." He said the attack happened at a base in northeast Jordan, a U.S. ally, close to the border with Syria. A U.S. official said the attack occurred at an outpost known as Tower 22.

The drone strike comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran's proxies in the region have soared to precarious heights in recent weeks, raising the risk of Israel's war with Iranian-backed Hamas in Gaza erupting into a broader regional conflict.

Read reactions from Minnesotan politicians below.

Rep. Betty McCollum

"The loss of three U.S. service members last night in Jordan was a clear attack on the United States by Iranian-backed militia groups. My thoughts are with their families, fellow service members, and friends. This assault also wounded more than two dozen service members, and I wish them a full recovery. The United States must hold accountable those who carried out this heinous attack."

Rep. Dean Phillips

"Iranian proxies continue to provoke and kill Americans. Hamas kidnapped eight Americans and has held them hostage for over three months. If this continues to be tolerated, it will only get worse."

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 21, 2024.