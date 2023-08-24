Watch CBS News
Sports

Jordan Addison to plead guilty to speeding charge after cited going 140 mph on I-94

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94
Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94 00:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will plead guilty to speeding after driving after going 140 mph on a St. Paul freeway last month.

A state trooper stopped Addison on Interstate 94 near Dale Street just after 3 a.m. on July 20 after observing Addison going 140 mph, or 85 mph over the speed limit, in a Lamborghini.

According to the citation, Addison told a state trooper he was going that fast because his dog was having an emergency at home.

Addison's attorney filed a petition to enter a guilty plea with the Ramsey County Court on Wednesday.

The plea includes a dismissal of a charge of reckless driving and an amendment that the speeding charge be certified as a petty misdemeanor instead of a misdemeanor. Addison also agreed to pay a total of $686 in fines and fees.

Nothing has yet to be filed to indicate whether the judge will accept the plea.

The Vikings took Addison with the 23rd pick in April's NFL draft.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.