Jordan Addison to plead guilty to speeding charge after cited going 140 mph on I-94

Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will plead guilty to speeding after driving after going 140 mph on a St. Paul freeway last month.

A state trooper stopped Addison on Interstate 94 near Dale Street just after 3 a.m. on July 20 after observing Addison going 140 mph, or 85 mph over the speed limit, in a Lamborghini.

According to the citation, Addison told a state trooper he was going that fast because his dog was having an emergency at home.

Addison's attorney filed a petition to enter a guilty plea with the Ramsey County Court on Wednesday.

The plea includes a dismissal of a charge of reckless driving and an amendment that the speeding charge be certified as a petty misdemeanor instead of a misdemeanor. Addison also agreed to pay a total of $686 in fines and fees.

Nothing has yet to be filed to indicate whether the judge will accept the plea.

The Vikings took Addison with the 23rd pick in April's NFL draft.