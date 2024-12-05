Vikings' Jonathan Greenard named NFC's best defender in November

Vikings face off against Kirk Cousins Sunday. Here's what to expect.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, one of a slew of defensive free agents the Minnesota Vikings added last offseason, was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month for November.

In four games last month, Greenard had four sacks, 16 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble. The Vikings won all four of those games, thanks in large part to Greenard and the rest of the defense.

Earlier this season, Greenard was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks against his former team, the Houston Texans.

The Vikings signed Greenard, 27, from the Houston Texans in March as part of a defensive overhaul that also included free agents Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Shaq Griffin.

Greenard has been stellar this season, logging 10 sacks (fourth most in the league) and 14 tackles for loss (third most). On the whole, the Vikings' defense is fifth in points allowed and 13th in yard allowed. Brian Flores' unit has the fourth most sacks in the league (39) and second most pressures (141). Their run defense has also been excellent, allowing the fewest rushing yards (976) and touchdowns (five) of any team in the NFL.

Greenard replaced outgoing pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who signed with the Texans. Hunter's having a great season himself, with 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

The 10-2 Vikings will welcome former quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to town this weekend. It could be another strong outing for Greenard and the defense — in his last three games, Cousins has thrown zero touchdowns and six interceptions.