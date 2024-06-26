Jon Pardi, special guest Mackenzie Porter to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

A look back at the Minnesota State Fair | WCCO 75th Anniversary

By Ahmed Hassan, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Multi-platinum country singer and songwriter Jon Pardi will perform at the Minnesota State Fair as part of this summer's Grandstand Concert Series, with special guest and rising country star Mackenzie Porter.

On Tuesday, the fair announced the two artists will play at the Grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. They are the final acts announced for the concert series this season.

Jon Pardi, an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Award-winning artist, is known for his hit song "Your Heart Or Mine" and his ACM Album of the Year-nominated "Mr. Saturday Night."

Jon Pardi performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio Friday, April 28, 2023. Stagecoach is billed as one of the largest country music festival in the world. Allen J. Schaben | Getty Images

MacKenzie Porter, an award-nominated country singer and actress, is known for her chart-dominating song "Thinking 'Bout You" and her role in the Netflix sci-fi series "Travelers."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will range from $44 to $88.

The Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Previously announced Grandstand acts include Mötley Crüe, Blake Shelton, Becky G, Ludacris and T-Pain, Chance the Rapper and more.