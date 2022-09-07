Blake Shelton bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to St. Paul this winter

Blake Shelton welcomes young heart patient Blake Shelton invites 6-year-old awaiting heart transplant on stage 01:35

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Country music superstar Blake Shelton announced he's returning to the road early next year and a stop is scheduled for St. Paul in February.

On Wednesday, the musician said his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" will kick off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Two days later, he'll be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Country Music Awards' female vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean will open for Shelton during the 18-stop tour.

"There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a release. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, 'cause we're going back to the honky tonk!"

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, both Fridays.