Wild legend Zach Parise among U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2025

What to expect from the new Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame

Longtime NHL players Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise and Scott Gomez headline the United States Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Olympic gold medal-winning women's defender Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett are also set to be enshrined at a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota. USA Hockey announced the quintet of inductees Wednesday.

"The collection of talent that is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is truly remarkable," USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said. "Their extraordinary contributions have positively impacted our game and continue to do so today."

Zach Parise in 2019. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Gomez was one of the first Latino players to make the league and made history as the first to come from the state of Alaska. He won the Stanley Cup twice with New Jersey.

Overlapping for much of their careers, Gomez, Pavelski and Parise combined to play 53 seasons and all represented the U.S. at the Olympics.

Mounsey helped the U.S. win the first women's hockey gold medal at the Games in 1998 and was part of the team that reached the final in 2002.

Bennett has photographed nearly 6,000 games in the NHL and internationally over his 50 years in the business.

