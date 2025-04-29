Judge unseals portion of search warrant in Jodi Huisentruit case

An Iowa judge has released a portion of a 2017 search warrant which showed GPS tracking data of a car owned by a person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit case.

Huisentruit was working as a news anchor in Mason City, Iowa when she disappeared on June 27, 1995. Outside her apartment building, police found signs of a struggle, and investigators believe someone attacked her as she headed to her car for the early news shift. Nearly 30 years later, her disappearance has yet to be solved.

The partially unsealed warrant applied to a GPS device which was placed in a 1999 Honda Civic and 2013 GMC Pickup Truck, which was owned by Huisentruit's friend, who was a person of interest in her case. The person of interest was with Huisentruit the night before she disappeared.

Jodi Huisentruit (credit: CBS)

He died in December of last year. Attorneys argued for the warrant to be unsealed to provide closure to the family.

The data tracks a vehicle during a four-day span as it traveled from Baxter, Iowa through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico before it came to a stop in Phoenix. According to a "48 Hours" report, the man was living in Phoenix in 2017.

Other details of the warrant remain sealed as the investigation continues, according to KIMT.

For more than a decade, journalists and retired law enforcement involved with the group Find Jodi, have asked anyone with information to come forward. After the "48 Hours" report aired in 2019, tips poured into the Mason City Police Department.

Note: The above video first aired on March 3, 2025.