30 years ago, Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

Iowa judge to hear arguments in disappearance case of Jodi Huisentruit

Friday marks 30 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit.

Huisentruit, a native of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was working as a TV reporter in Mason City, Iowa, when she vanished on June 27, 1995. At the time, concerned co-workers alerted police when Huisentruit didn't show up for her early morning news shift.

Police went to her apartment building, where they found signs of a struggle, particularly around her car, which was still in the parking lot. Investigators believe someone attacked her as she headed to her car for work.

The online group, Find Jodi, has been working for over 20 years to help solve Huisentruit's disappearance.

In April of this year, an Iowa judge unsealed portions of a search warrant in Huisentruit's case. The partially unsealed warrant applied to a GPS device which was placed in a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC Pickup Truck — both owned by a friend of Huisentruit's and who was a person of interest in her case. The friend was with Huisentruit the night before she disappeared.

Husientruit was 27 at the time of her disappearance; she would've celebrated her 57th birthday earlier this month.

If anyone has information regarding Husientruit's disappearance, they can contact the Find Jodi group anonymously or reach out to the Mason City Police Department.