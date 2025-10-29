Following recent layoffs, Twin Cities business leader shares tips for bouncing back

Recent layoffs have left thousands out of work and looking for answers.

Through July, layoffs and discharges totaled 217,000 in Minnesota, which is 10.2% higher than the same period last year.

In a tight job market, some job seekers will have to reinvent themselves.

"Take a breath. It's OK to feel upset or uncertain right now. This moment is tough," Maha Abouelenin, CEO of Digital and Savvy, said.

Abouelenin is a Twin Cities-based communications strategist and entrepreneur who says bouncing back starts by knowing your value.

"I want you to ask yourself, what are people coming to me for? What did people like? Was I a problem-solver? Was I leading teams? Was I calm under pressure?" Abouelenin said. "Those skills are transferable and they're going to help you land your next role."

Her second tip is to build your presence, especially online.

"Using that real estate on your LinkedIn to talk about who you are, your bio, your experience," Abouelenin said. "Spend 15 minutes a day at least on LinkedIn commenting on people's posts, sharing articles."

She also says to network with purpose.

"I don't want anyone watching this who has lost their job to go and ask for a job. You know, you can say, I'm trying to figure out what's next and I'd love to get some advice from you or get your perspective.'" Abouelenin said.

Abouelenin's fourth point: your reputation is your brand.

"Your name is the only thing you own," she said. "Show up with consistency, show up with integrity and share your insights."

And finally, she says to stay low and keep moving.

"Take the time that you have right now if you've been laid off from your job to invest in yourself," Abouelenin said. "No one's going to put you at the top of your priority list but you."

Abouelenin says the goal isn't just to find another job but also to rebuild confidence and momentum.

For those who have been unemployed for six months or more, Abouelenin suggests volunteering or doing some work to get your foot in the door.