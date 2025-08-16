Joaquín Pereyra, Dayne St. Clair lead Minnesota United over Sounders 1-0 in West showdown

Joaquín Pereyra scored in the second half and Dayne St. Clair made it stand up as Minnesota United finished off a season sweep of the Seattle Sounders with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Pereyra netted his third goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 73rd minute to help Minnesota United (13-6-8) end the Sounders' seven-match unbeaten run. Minnesota United beat the Sounders 3-2 in Seattle in early June.

St. Clair finished with four saves for his ninth clean sheet of the season. He saved a shot by Álex Roldán in the 80th minute to preserve the shutout.

Stefan Frei had two saves for the Sounders (11-7-8), both in the scoreless first half.

Minnesota United was coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Colorado Rapids and still hasn't lost two straight in league play this season.

Seattle saw a 4-0-3 unbeaten run end in a match where a win would have moved the Sounders ahead of third-place Minnesota United in the Western Conference. Instead, Minnesota United moves into second place — two points behind San Diego FC in its debut season.

Seattle leads the all-time series 14-3-2.

Minnesota United travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The Sounders will host Sporting KC on Sunday.