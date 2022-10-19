Jim Schultz (GOP): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Above is the video Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz provided. Below are his answers to the questionnaire.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

In the wake of alleged fraud related to COVID relief funds, what needs to be done to continue investigating fraud of this kind and magnitude, and uncover just how much of it occurred?

We must investigate what public officials knew, when they knew it, and why they continued making payments despite the obvious fraud. This includes investigating what Keith Ellison knew and why he didn't do anything to stop it because it is clear Keith Ellison, and his family, had personal connections to individuals involved in the Feeding our Future Fraud. Taxpayers deserve to know what really happened. Looking ahead, we must increase accountability and oversight to cut back on wasteful spending at all levels of government.

What do you think is responsible for rising violent crime? What do you think should be done to combat violent crime?

There is a straight line from Keith Ellison's dangerous policies to defund the police and end bail for criminals to the incredible violence on our streets. I will increase resources for the criminal division of the Minnesota Attorney General's office and partner with law enforcement and public safety leaders to crack down on violent crime in our state.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Yes.

In recent years the conversation has revolved around a wholesale re-envisioning of policing, with some calling for defunding police departments. What do you think the future of policing in Minnesota should be?

Unlike Keith Ellison, who pushed to defund and dismantle the police and has zero endorsements from sheriffs, police, or law enforcement organizations in Minnesota, I will partner with law enforcement to end the revolving door of criminals not being held accountable for their actions, deliver justice for victims, and restore public safety.

Should the AG's criminal division be expanded to allow it to prosecute more criminal cases, or should the AG continue to play a supporting role to local county attorneys, and prosecute only those crimes that they are asked to by the counties?

As Attorney General, I will dramatically expand the criminal division of the AGO to prosecute more criminal cases. With surging crime devastating our communities, my top priority as attorney general will be to restore public safety in our state.

Do you believe there should be laws enacted to put limits or ban automatic weapons sales in the U.S.?

As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws duly passed by the Minnesota legislature. One key reform that is needed is to increase penalties associated with the straw purchase of firearms.

Do you support the full legalization of marijuana? What are your thoughts on decriminalizing drug use?

These are each legislative issues for the legislature to decide, but I do not support either.