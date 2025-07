The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring closer Jhoan Duran in a trade with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday to upgrade their bullpen, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports the Phillies will send Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel to the Twins in the deal.

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is on Thursday at 6 p.m., and the Phillies likely aren't done making moves.

This is a developing story and will be updated.