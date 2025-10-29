Kyle Connor gets winner for Jets just 46 seconds into OT for 4-3 win over Wild

Kyle Connor's wrist shot 46 seconds into overtime gave the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, their ninth straight win against their Central Division rival.

Connor scored his fifth goal of the season off a clean look from the slot after a drop pass from Mark Scheifele.

Nino Niederreiter scored the tying goal midway through the third period for the Jets, who took a 2-0 lead in the first when Gabriel Vilardi and Vladislav Namestnikov scored on deflected shots 22 seconds apart.

Kirill Kaprizov and Brock Faber scored in the second period and Marcus Johansson got the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third for the Wild, who outshot the Jets 38-22. Johansson was credited with his fourth goal in the last three games when Faber's shot bounced around the goal mouth and glanced off Jets defenseman Luke Schenn's knee.

Logan Stanley and Neal Pionk each had two assists for the Jets (7-3-0), who improved to 4-0 on the road this season after their first game that passed regulation. Winnipeg's last loss to Minnesota was at home on March 8, 2023.

The Wild (3-5-3), who had allowed 22 goals over their first four home games including losses last weekend to Utah (6-2) and San Jose (6-5 in overtime), fell to 1-5-2 when their opponent scores first.

Kaprizov, who posted his first even-strength goal out of a team-high six this season, passed Zach Parise for fourth place on the franchise's list for career points (401). Kaprizov trails Mikko Koivu (709), Marian Gaborik (437) and active defenseman Jared Spurgeon (418).

Gaborik and former teammates Brian Rolston, Stephane Veilleux and Pierre-Marc Bouchard took part in the ceremonial puck drop as part of the Wild's season-long 25th anniversary commemoration.

Winnipeg hosts Chicago on Thursday, when Minnesota hosts Pittsburgh.