Jerome Lee Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident.

Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip.

In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

