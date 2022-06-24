Jason DeRusha signs off after 19 years at WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS – Jason DeRusha was one of the first faces you saw in the morning, while drinking your coffee and getting ready for work.

He's a man of many talents and has filled many roles at WCCO: Morning anchor, mid-day Anchor, weekend anchor, general assignment reporter, and Good Question reporter.

But the roles he will be most remembered for is colleague, mentor and friend.

MORE: Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCO

Former WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman.

"I think you know that giving you a hard time on TV was absolutely one the highlight of my eight years in Minnesota," said former WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. "But if I'm being honest, and if you tell anyone this I will deny it, I wouldn't be here in this job in New York without your mentorship over those years."

From former co-workers, to his morning co-anchor Heather Brown, all have fond memories of working with DeRusha. All say he helped them professionally and personally during his time at WCCO.

"You've mentored so many people here throughout your 19 years, myself included, and I'm so grateful for what you taught so many of us and so generous with your time and your energy," Brown said.

It's hard not to celebrate 1,300 Good Questions, 2,700 morning shows, 11 Emmys and a James Beard Foundation Award nomination.

What is difficult is not seeing someone who, for 19 years, guided us through major events, introduced us to everyday people, and showed us what's good.

His genuine love for his WCCO family came across in his goodbye to all the people who work behind the scenes.

"I am not this show, nor am I this station. These are the people," DeRusha said. "You guys never get to see these folks, but these are our friends and they make everything happen."

CBS

WCCO's rooftop was the backdrop to celebrate DeRusha Thursday afternoon. Current and former co-workers gathered to celebrate his time at the station, and the impact he had on us and our viewers.

"I'm just so happy that we had a chance to celebrate Jason via these awesome morning shows that went on," Brown said.

She helped showcase his years of storytelling: from being one of the first to report on the I-35 Bridge collapse, to his fun in the sun at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

"I don't know if anybody truly has had that kind of career and has that kind of range," Brown said.

With that range came authenticity, compassion and humor.

It's not goodbye, Mr. DeRusha. It's see you around. You will always be a part of the WCCO family, as well as on the hearts and minds of our viewers.

"It has been the thrill of a life to help you start your day," DeRusha said. "I have loved every minute."